Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.