Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 46,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,299. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

