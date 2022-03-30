Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 320,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $138.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

