Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $17.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,572.85. 2,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,898. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,660.04. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

