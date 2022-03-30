Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $74.07 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 203,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,750. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

