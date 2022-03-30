Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,023.8 days.

Shares of JNNDF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Japan Display (Get Rating)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

