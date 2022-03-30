Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,023.8 days.
Shares of JNNDF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
About Japan Display (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.