JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.58

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 76773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBSAY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

