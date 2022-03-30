Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JEF opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,427,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,396,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

