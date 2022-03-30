Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €58.50 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.75 ($63.46).

EPA BN opened at €51.84 ($56.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.63. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

