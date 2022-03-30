JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 69.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

