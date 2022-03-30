JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.31. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 23,290 shares changing hands.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

