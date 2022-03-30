Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 463. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

