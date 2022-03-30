JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

