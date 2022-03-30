JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.69). Approximately 252,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 284,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.79).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 520.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 619.58. The company has a market capitalization of £816.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

