K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.21. 600,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 714,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.31.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

