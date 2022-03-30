Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

QVAL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

