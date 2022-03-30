Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000.

SPYC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

