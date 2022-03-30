Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 736 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 7,414,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

