Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,340. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

