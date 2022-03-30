Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

