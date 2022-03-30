Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of PM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 57,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.