Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $273.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,956. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.