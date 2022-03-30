Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

KDP opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

