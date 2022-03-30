Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

KEYUF traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Keyera has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

