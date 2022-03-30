Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kidpik stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

