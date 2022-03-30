Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 4.8%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 59,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,809,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.