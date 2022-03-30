La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.34. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 55,115 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.08.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.