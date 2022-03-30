La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.34. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 55,115 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

