Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of LE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands' End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
