Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.