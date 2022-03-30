LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 0.7%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €40.57 ($44.58) and last traded at €40.79 ($44.82). 260,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.08 ($45.14).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.00 ($79.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.46 and its 200-day moving average is €53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

