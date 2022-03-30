Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,955 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $31.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

