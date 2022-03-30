Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 21,067 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,090 shares of company stock worth $6,227,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,633. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

