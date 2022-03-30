Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.80 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,431. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

