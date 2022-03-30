Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,532. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

