Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

