Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $292,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.85. 68,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,451. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

