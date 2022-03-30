Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $6.86 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 155,833 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

