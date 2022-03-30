Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 79,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

LAC stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. 943,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

