Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 25,560 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 2,696,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

