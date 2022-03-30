Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 85,173 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 85,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,000. Blackstone accounts for 1.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $128.60. 130,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.