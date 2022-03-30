Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.15. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

