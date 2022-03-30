Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $226.11. 8,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

