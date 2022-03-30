Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.