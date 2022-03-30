Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $755,804.17 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $755,804.17 and $112,726.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 202.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,345,092 coins and its circulating supply is 23,269,666 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

