Loop Capital Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

