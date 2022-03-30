LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.54. 631,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,185. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.59. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

