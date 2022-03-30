Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.08.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $27.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.11. 82,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

