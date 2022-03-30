Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.