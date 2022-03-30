Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $14.74

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $14.33. Magnite shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 8,429 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

