Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

ADI opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

