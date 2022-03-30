Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,937 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.